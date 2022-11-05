Is This Their Finest Hour? – THISDAYLIVE

There exists a consensus of a sort on the state of the Nigerian State. A specter is haunting Nigeria — the specter of parasitic leadership. And perhaps that of connivance of the masses.

Nigerian populace, at will, takes delight in hurling swipes at their political elites while turning a blind eye to their contribution to the rot in the Augean stable.

Nonetheless, the complicity of the masses in the poverty of leadership rocking the Nigerian state is traceable to the crisis of unsustainable livelihood ravaging the rank and file. Talk about the stomach infrastructure.

To achieve political ends, politicians manipulate the socioeconomic dynamics of society to create conditions that engender poverty. This is what social scientists now dubbed the “weaponization of poverty.”

Still wonder why vote-buying and crowd-renting still remain integral parts of our electoral system despite the everyday cries of inept leadership? Claude Ake famously wrote —…