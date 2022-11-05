Nigeria Must Return to Agriculture – THISDAYLIVE

A former Governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel has stressed the need for Nigeria to return to agriculture in order to enhance the food self-sufficiency quest of the country.

Daniel, who is the All Progressives Congress (APC) senatorial candidate for Ogun East, also warned the political class against taking the electorate for granted as the country prepares for the 2023 general elections.

He spoke recently at the palace of Alaperu of Iperu, Oba Adeleke Idowu Basibo, during a courtesy visit to all the traditional rulers in Ikenne Local Government Area of the state.

The event, which was part of Daniel’s ongoing ward-to-ward tour across the nine local government areas in the Ogun East Senatorial District, preceded the empowerment and award of scholarships to indigent students in Ikenne Local Government. Speaking against the backdrop of global food shortages, the former governor said Nigeria urgently needs to return to agriculture as a viable way…