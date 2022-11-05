Onigbongbon Property Owners Bemoan Illegal Demolition by Lagos Taskforce – THISDAYLIVE

By Funmi Ogundare

The Chairman, Nigercat Nigeria Limited, Alhaji Akeem Osuolale, has expressed dismay over the activities of the office of the Chairman Lagos State Taskforce on Traffic Offence, CSP Shola Jejeloye, for carrying out an unlawful demolition at Peace Estate, Wasimi Onigbongbo, Maryland Lagos State, without a court order.

The team had allegedly stormed the site with hoodlums to cart away valuable materials being used at the project site and with heavy earth moving machinery, including tractors and swamp buggy excavators with which they not destroyed properties belonging to Lagosians.

Osuolale, who is a property owner in the area, told journalists that his properties destroyed, when quantified were over N1, 000,000, 000.

“They did not only demolish my buildings, they came with cutting tools and carted away all the meters and other valuable items on my land,” he said, adding he was not served any legal document to warrant the…