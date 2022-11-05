PHED MD Urges Employees to be Innovative – THISDAYLIVE

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution (PHED) Plc, Dr. Benson Uwheru, has urged employees of the company to be solution driven and hunger for innovative and more creative ways of performing their assignments.

He gave the charge at a strategic session with his executive team following the recent orders marshalled out to power distribution companies in Nigeria by the sector regulator, Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).

Uwheru pointed out that as many as 70,000 customers of the company have not vended in the last six months, yet they are connected to the company’s network.

He wondered how the company could continue to provide stable and quality power supply to its customers if the company is not being paid for services provided. He implored the team to deploy every available resource to collect monies owed the company by customers.

Uwheru declared that every employee of the…