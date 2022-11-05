Sanwo-Olu Congratulates Femi Otedola at 60 – THISDAYLIVE

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has congratulated business magnate, philanthropist and Chairman, Geregu Power Plc, Mr. Femi Otedola on his 60th birthday.

He said the renowned businessman and seasoned administrator has contributed immensely to the economy and livelihood of many Nigerians, particularly in Lagos State, where some of his companies are situated.

Governor Sanwo-Olu in a congratulatory message issued yesterday by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, said Otedola, through his investments in key sectors of the economy, like oil and gas, shipping, real estate, banking and energy, among others has contributed to the growth of Nigeria’s economy by providing jobs for millions of Nigerians, especially youths in different parts of the country.

He said: “On behalf of my wife, Ibijoke, the Lagos State Government, and the good people of Lagos State, I join family, friends and business associates to congratulate one of…