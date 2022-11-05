Tinubu’s Wife Donates N50m to 1,000 Flood Victims in Bayelsa  – THISDAYLIVE

Udora Orizu in Abuja

Victims of flood disaster being accommodated in various internally displaced persons camps in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa state capital, have received some financial relief of N50,000,000, as the APC Presidential Women Campaign Team visited the camps to commiserate with the victims.

According to statistics, the ravaging flood has affected 80 percent of communities in the State.

Bayelsa is one of the worst-hit States by the flood, with seven out of the eight local government areas affected by the disaster.

Thousands of buildings and farmlands have been submerged due to flood, leaving many individuals in IDP camps.

Addressing the victims at the Ox’ Bowlake pavilion and Igbogene camps, the leader of the team, Senator Oluremi Tinubu who is also the wife of the APC presidential candidate, announced a donation of N50,000 each to 1,000 individuals to recapitalise their small scale businesses.

Food and non food items were also…