UNICEF Kicks over Abduction of 21 Children in Katsina State – THISDAYLIVE

*Says kidnap reprehensible, children should never be target of violence

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has condemned the abduction of 21 children on a farm in Mairuwa, Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State last Sunday, and charged the federal government to ensure their immediate rescue.

The UNICEF Representative in Nigeria, Cristian Munduate, in a statement in Bauchi yesterday, described the abduction as worrisome.

Munduate said the abduction of children whether at home, at school or anywhere, is “reprehensible” and expressed worry that the children were victims of attacks by people who should be protecting them.

Munduate called on the government to immediately rescue them unhurt, so that they can be reunited with their families.

“UNICEF is concerned about the report of the abduction of the 21 children at a farm in Mairuwa community, Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State, North-west…