UNN Committed to Training Professionals for National Devt, Says VC – THISDAYLIVE

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

The management of the University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN) has expressed its commitment to the training of professionals in various fields of study to equip them with requisite skills to contribute to national development.

Vice Chancellor of UNN, Professor Charles Arinzechukwu Igwe, stated this at the formal presentation of the UNN Business School at Enugu, noting that the school was already achieving its mandate of producing high level professionals.

Prof. Igwe, who is also the Chairman, Board of the UNN Business School, charged the graduates to be good ambassadors of the School by contributing to national development.

The VC, represented by the Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academics), Prof Johnson Urama, stated that the School was birthed few years back for the purpose of providing professional education at Masters and Doctorate levels in various areas of specialisation.

He added that the School also awards…