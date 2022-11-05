Victor Osimhen: An insatiable Goal  Poacher





Despite spending four weeks on the sidelines due to injury, Victor Osimhen still sits atop the Serie A goalscorer’s chart with seven league goals. The Super Eagles striker only last weekend joined the elite class like George Opong Weah as only five African players to have scored Serie A hat-tricks

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen made several entries into the record books following his scintillating display for the Neapolitans as he continued his brilliant scoring form last Saturday when he smashed a stunning hat-trick in Napoli’s 4-0 demolition of Sassuolo in the Serie A at the Diego Maradona Stadium.

It was Osimhen’s first three-goal haul at the club level, with the Nigerian failing to reach that height when playing for Wolfsburg, Sporting Charleroi, and LOSC Lille.

The goals also took Osimhen’s tally in the Italian Serie A to seven, elevating the Napoli man to the top of the league’s goalscorer chart.

Even more impressively, Osimhen has now…





Source: Thisday Newspaper