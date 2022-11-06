As EFCC Ambushes Currency Hoarders, Cyber Criminals – THISDAYLIVE

With last week’s crackdown on the activities of some erring bureau de change operators and the smashing of a cybercrime syndicate, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission may have commenced steps to actualise its pledge to bring economic saboteurs into its dragnet as Nigeria awaits the issuance of new naira notes by the Central Bank of Nigeria, writes Festus Akanbi

In furtherance of its resolve to take advantage of the planned currency redesign, recently announced by the Central Bank of Nigeria to ambush hoarders of money with questionable sources, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) resumed its raiding of some bureau de change outlets in Abuja and Kano last week with a promise to spread the dragnet to other cities.

Sources told THISDAY that the black market forex dealers were carrying on their business activity as usual when the EFCC operatives backed by armed policemen stormed their makeshift stalls located opposite the Sheraton…