Bayelsa Govt, IYC, Others Express Outrage over Minister’s Comments on Flood – THISDAYLIVE

* UN laments loss of assets, lives

*Tinubu, Shettima’s wives visit IDP camps, donate N50m

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt and Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State Government and the people of the state yesterday reacted angrily to the statement credited to the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq, that the state is not among the 10th most impacted states by the 2022 flood.

They said the data used by the minister to arrive at the conclusion was erroneous.

This is as the United Nations described the flood disaster in Bayelsa State as a crisis of major proportions that deserves attention.

Meanwhile, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, wife of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential candidate, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and Hajiya Fatima Shettima, wife of the vice presidential candidate of the APC, Kashim Shettima, yesterday visited some Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps in the…