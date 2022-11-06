Blocking Leakages, Cutting Governance Cost Antidotes to Fiscal Crisis – THISDAYLIVE

• Unveils seven-point agenda to guide his govt if elected

Gboyega Akinsanmi

Amid intractable fiscal crises that have crippled governance in most states of the federation, the governorship candidate of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Enugu State, Mr. Frank Nweke yesterday identified blocking leakages and cutting the cost of governance as antidotes the governments could adopt to end the crises.

Nweke, who served as the Minister of Information and National Orientation under former President Olusegun Obasanjo, highlighted a seven-point agenda that would guide his administration if emerged as the winner of the March 11, 2023 governorship election.

He revealed these measures during a chat with THISDAY yesterday, pointing out that the country’s current fiscal realities portrayed an uncertain future for the governments at all levels if workable strategies were not adopted in response.

He mentioned the concern of a serving state…