FG Scaling up Deepwater Projects, LNG Plans – THISDAYLIVE

*Targets 1.8m bpd by year end

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC), Mallam Mele Kyari, has said the firm expects the country’s oil production to rebound to 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) by the end of the year and to increase further in 2023.

“Output could reach 1.8 million bpd by the end of December, but hopefully by the end of November, up from 1.45 million bpd now, with a further increase to 2.2 million bpd any time from the middle of next year,” he added.

Kyari spoke on the sidelines of the just concluded oil summit, tagged Adipec 2022 in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Infrastructure issues, pipeline leaks and oil theft have squeezed Nigeria’s output this year, leaving the country consistently below its Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) output targets.

Nigeria’s submission to the OPEC Secretariat put September crude oil output at…