Gambari Canvasses Permanent Seat for Nigeria in UN Security Council  – THISDAYLIVE

*Says Buhari will bequeath credible poll, massive infrastructure, youth empowerment

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, has canvassed for a permanent seat for the most populous nation in Africa, Nigeria, in the security council of the United Nations Organisation (UNO).

According to him, with Nigeria projected to be the third most populated nation in the world after India and China by 2050, the country deserves a permanent seat in the United Nations Security Council.

Addressing members of the Legislative Mentorship Initiative (LMI) on a learning visit to the State House, Abuja, at the weekend, Gambari, said Nigeria cannot be ignored in international affairs, considering its contributions to international peacekeeping and economic potential.

He also declared that President Buhari will be remembered for leaving a legacy of free and fair elections as well as massive investments in…