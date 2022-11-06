HURIWA Knocks El-Rufai over Report of 446 Deaths in Six Months – THISDAYLIVE

Alex Enumah in Abuja

A civil rights advocacy group, Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA), has lambasted Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State over the unending killings of innocent residents by bandits and terrorists.

HURIWA’s National Coordinator, Emmanuel Onwubiko, in a statement Sunday, lamented that Kaduna has become a killing field for marauders under El-Rufai’s watch, while the governor has allegedly failed woefully as the chief security officer of the state with the cardinal responsibility to protect lives and property.

HURIWA, in the statement, also expressed dissatisfaction that despite the unprecedented and callous murder of residents of the state by vicious, AK-47-wielding non-state actors, especially in Southern Kaduna, the El-Rufai government and security agencies have failed to arrest or prosecute any suspect to any logical conclusion.

HURIWA described as shocking the data released by the state government on Friday…