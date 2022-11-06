Inflammatory Remarks Can Aggravate Nigeria’s Situation, Says Abiodun – THISDAYLIVE

James Sowole in Abeokuta

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, yesterday called on Nigerians to desist from using inflammatory words capable of aggravating the current situation in the country.

He observed that it was only in the atmosphere of peace, harmony and tranquillity that the country can attain the desired development and growth.

He made this call yesterday while speaking at the Leadership Capacity Building Conference of Ogun State Pentecost Fellowship (PFN) held at the Fellowship Secretariat, Kobape, Abeokuta.

He stressed that it was imperative for Nigerians to continue to see themselves as one and pray for the nation to overcome her challenges.

He noted that the theme of the conference, “The Throne of Grace, Building of Nations Through the Church”, was appropriate especially at this time when Nigeria is experiencing insecurity and several other challenges.

“As individual citizens, we have to be patriotic in our utterances and…