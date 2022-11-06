Kachikwu Vows to Ban Foreign Schools, Hospitals for Public Officers, Families – THISDAYLIVE

* To recruit million soldiers into the Nigerian Army

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Mr. Dumebi Kachikwu, has vowed to stop public officers and families from attending foreign schools and hospitals if elected president next year.

Kachikwu stated this at a town hall meeting held in Abuja.

To achieve this, the ADC presidential candidate said he would sponsor a bill at the National Assembly that would be known as the Nigerian Patriot Act.

He said the piece of legislation would give all Nigerians a level playing field in terms of public facilities.

He described as unfair, situations where public officers take advantage of privileged positions to enroll their children in foreign schools on government bills.

He also said it does not make any sense for any Nigerian leader at any tier of government to patronise foreign hospitals for medical care.

Kachikwu said: “We can’t have…