Kola Abiola Harps on Need to Address Nigeria’s Security Architecture – THISDAYLIVE

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Mr. Kola Abiola has said that there is need to address the security architecture of the country.

Abiola disclosed this Saturday at the presidential townhall meeting organised by ARISE NEWS Channel in partnership with Centre for Democracy Development.

He also decried the fact that the national security committee of the country had not sat since 1999 in spite of the deteriorating security situation in the country.

Details later…