No Bias in Salary Payment to ASUU Members – THISDAYLIVE

*Ngige denies issuing directive on half pay

*UNIJOS lecturers embark on stay-at-home protest

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja and Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

The federal government has dismissed media reports alleging bias in the payment of salaries of members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

It also debunked claims by ASUU that their members were paid half salary for October.

The denial is coming as the University of Jos branch of ASUU has decried the payment of prorated salaries to its members, describing it as an insult, and a violation of the agreement reached by the union and the leadership of the House of Representatives.

In a statement issued yesterday, the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment described the reports as “grossly inaccurate, misleading and barefaced distortion of facts,” pointing out that members of ASUU were paid their October salary pro-rata, and not half salary as the media widely reported.

According to the…