Paying Lecturers Half Salaries Unlawful, SERAP Tells Buhari – THISDAYLIVE

Udora Orizu in Abuja

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to direct the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, and the acting Accountant General of the Federation, Sylva Okolieaboh to immediately reverse the apparently illegal deductions from the salaries of members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) for October 2022.

SERAP is also urging him to direct Ngige and Mr Okolieaboh to pay ASUU members full salaries for the duration of their strike action.

The Federal Government recently reportedly paid half-salaries to members of ASUU for the month of October, 2022. Some professors reportedly received salaries ranging from N71,000 to N121,000 for October.

In the open letter dated 5 November, 2022 and signed by SERAP deputy director Kolawole Oluwadare, the organisation said paying half salaries to ASUU members solely for exercising their human rights is patently unlawful and…