Reject Muslim-Muslim Ticket or Be Rendered Politically Irrelevant, Northern Christian Elders Tell Members – THISDAYLIVE

John Shiklam in Kaduna

The Northern States Christian Elders Forum (NOSCEF) has asked Christians to reject the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2023 or be rendered irrelevant in the political equation of Nigeria.

Chairman of the forum, Ejoga Inalegwu, stated this in his address at the congress meeting of the forum, which was held yesterday in Kaduna.

Inalegwu called on lovers of Nigeria to reject politics of exclusion that are mindful of regional balance but insensitive to faith inclusion.

He said: “Unpatriotic politicians will use any formula they can apply to win the election, whether it hurts or not and promise to placate as APC is doing after all the pleas.

“They will discard any formula that makes them the loose election in the future.

“Make the single faith ticket unattractive for the future, by killing it now or render yourselves forever an irrelevant commodity in the election equation for the…