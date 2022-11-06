UNITED BY VISION TO CREATE COMMONWEALTH – THISDAYLIVE

SOFT FINANCE

The story of Cutix Plc is a very fascinating one for many reasons. In 1991 when I started covering the stock market, Cutix was one of the over 10 indigenous companies listed in the second-tier section of the Nigerian Stock Exchange to showcase what was possible. Several years down the line, while many of its classmates have exited the market for various reasons, Cutix has not only stayed on, it has since graduated into the first-tier segment where it has continued to create a banquet of prosperity for its stakeholders. Consider these stats for instance. For a new baby who had invested N1,040 in the company 35 years ago, his investment would have grown to N1.93million today. For a Youth Corps member who had invested N5,200 the same 35 years ago, his investment would have appreciated to the value of N9.63milliom today; and a businessman who had invested N520,000 in Cutix 35 years ago who has had the investment appreciated to the tune of…