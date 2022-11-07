Another Flood Disaster Imminent Next Year, Says NEMA  – THISDAYLIVE

* Demands special intervention fund to tackle current flooding

* Utilise ecological funds to prevent reoccurrence, senators tell governors

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has raised the alarm that there would be another devastating flooding in Nigeria next year if necessary precautions are not taken by government at all levels.

The Director General of NEMA, Mustapha Mohammed, stated this Monday when he appeared before the Senate Committee on Special Duties to defend his agency’s 2023 budget.

He lamented that early warnings given to the states in 2022 by NEMA were ignored, hence the devastating effects all over the affected areas.

He said: “Let me also use this opportunity to prevail on the committee to intervene on our behalf. We have written to states several times. This flood is still coming in 2023.

“They must be advised early to set up SEMA and local emergency committee and fund…