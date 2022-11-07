At Arise Presidential Town Hall Series, Candidates Lay Out Agendas – THISDAYLIVE

*Kwankwaso: Military personnel grossly inadequate*Obi: We will ensure prudent management of resources

*Atiku: If Nigeria is working for everybody, no one will want out

*Abiola: Buhari’s underutilisation of NSA’s office escalated insecurity

Chuks Okocha, Emmanuel Addeh, Adedayo Akinwale, Emameh Gabriel and Juliet Akoje in Abuja

Yesterday, at a first in the series of townhall meetings, organised by Arise News Channel, in Abuja, four of the frontline presidential candidates in the 2023 general election gave a prevue of their plans for the country if elected president respectively.

At the first leg of the townhall meeting, were a former governor of Kano State and presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso; a former governor of Anambra State and presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi; the Governor of Delta State and vice-presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ifeanyi Okowa,…