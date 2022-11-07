Boxers, Coaches Commend Organisers of Mojisola Ogunsanya Boxing Clinic – THISDAYLIVE

Coaches and boxers at the just concluded Mojisola Ogunsanya Boxing Clinic have commended the organisers for providing them a good camping experience at the Mojisola Ogunsanya Memorial Gym, Lagos.

The three-day clinic, which ended on Saturday, was organised by Flykite Productions, managers of GOtv Boxing Night, and supported by Chief Adewunmi Ogunsanya (SAN), Chairman, MultiChoice Nigeria and Chairman GOtv Boxing.

During the clinic, eight boxers, six males and two females, selected across different weight categories, were put through their paces by coaches at the Mojisola Ogunsanya Memorial Boxing Gym in Lagos.

Speaking at the end of the camp, one of the boxers, Rilwan Oladosu, said the camp provided a good training experience, especially for those who had never had a clinic experience.

“We are so excited. We could not believe what we saw at the gym. The accommodation, the feeding, and equipment were top-class. If we have this type of training, in…