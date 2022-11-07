FERMA Seeks N100bn Intervention Fund for Road Repairs – THISDAYLIVE

By Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA), has requested for N100billion intervention fund from the federal government for the urgent repairs of roads damaged by flood across the country.

The Managing Director of FERMA, Nurudeen Rafindadi, stated this on Monday while defending the 2023 budget defence session with the Senate Committee on FERMA.

Rafindadi was responding to a question asked by Chairman of the Committee , Senator Gershom Bassey ( PDP Cross River South) ,on steps being taken by FERMA to repair roads destroyed by flood across the country.

He said the evaluation carried out by the agency, showed that N100bn was urgently needed as intervention fund for road repairs in the affected areas .

He said, “FERMA has more significant role to play in getting things right in the flooded areas in terms of creating access for emergency services or relief materials .

“Without re-fixing the damaged…