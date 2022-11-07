Former Twitter CEO Launches New App – THISDAYLIVE

Tech Top 5 News

Jack Dorsey, the founder and former CEO of Twitter, has launched a new social media platform called Bluesky.

It is said to give creators independence from platforms and developers and the freedom to design, allowing users to customise their experience by giving them control over their algorithms.

The new app, which is in its testing stage, already has over 30,000 people signed up for its beta testing within two days of the announcement.

Meanwhile, Bluesky has announced several job openings, including mobile application developer, react native expert, animation creator, and UI site manager.

Dorsey stepped down from the company’s board earlier this year, but he’s staying involved with the social platform after Elon Musk’s takeover.

He rolled over his more than 18 million shares in Twitter (a roughly 2.4 per cent stake) into the new Musk-owned company as an equity investor rather than receiving a cash payout.

