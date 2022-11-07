Gbajabiamila Implores ASUU to Remain Calm – THISDAYLIVE

* FG convene education summit

Udora Orizu in Abuja

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has urged the members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to remain calm in view of their latest outcry over the reported half payment of their salaries by the federal government.

In a statement he personally signed in Abuja on Monday, Gbajabiamila noted that efforts to find a lasting solution to the concerns frequently raised by ASUU were on, as President Muhammadu Buhari has indicated interest to wade into it.

He noted that the position taken by the Executive that it was not obligated to pay salaries to lecturers for the time spent on strike is premised on the law and the government’s legitimate interest in preventing moral hazard and discouraging disruptive industrial actions.

The Speaker, while restating his commitment to provide sustainable reforms to the Nigerian tertiary education system, noted that the…