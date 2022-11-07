Groups Endorse Ekwunife, Make Case for Women in Politics – THISDAYLIVE

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

A coalition of women groups under the aegies of Anambra Central Women Forum has endorsed Senator Uche Ekwunife of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for another term in the National Assembly.

The group also made case for women in politics, encouraging more women to seek elective positions.

The endorsement of Ekwunife was announced at a meeting of the group recently to highlight preparations ahead of the 2023 general election.

Mrs. Oge Ekweozor, who spoke on behalf of the coalition, described Ekwunife as the most experienced and accepted candidate to represent the zone following her outstanding legislative performance.

She said: “Having evaluated the performance of Senator Ekwunife, her impactful constituency projects in the 55 communities in the zone and the need to consolidate and expand on the possible principal position as a second term senator.

“We the coalition of Anambra women groups hereby unanimously…