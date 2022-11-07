MSF Conducts 32 Major Surgeries in Sokoto in Two Weeks to Treat Noma – THISDAYLIVE

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

A team of Médecins Sans Frontières/Doctors Without Borders (MSF) has conducted 32 surgeries for Noma patients in another round of surgical intervention at the Noma Hospital in Sokoto from October 23 to November 4, 2022.

A statement issued at the weekend by MSF said since the start of the activities in 2014, a total of 1,249 major surgeries had been conducted for the Noma patients, noting that the organisation is supporting the Noma Hospital in Sokoto through inpatient care, reconstructive surgeries, outreach activities, nutrition and mental health support.

The MSF Project Coordinator in Sokoto, Dr. Sham`un Abubakar, was quoted to have said: “Noma is preventable and treatable, but people still die from it because of the limited knowledge about the disease and on how to detect it. Up to 90 per cent of people affected by Noma die in the first two weeks if they don’t receive treatment in time. That is why early detection is…