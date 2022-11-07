Naira Now Among Worst Performing Currencies Globally – THISDAYLIVE

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

While officially, Nigeria’s naira can be said to be doing well this year, down just 4 per cent against a strong US dollar, ahead of the Canadian dollar and the Swiss franc, a Bloomberg report has said it remains one of the worst performing worldwide.

The report said that is only a small part of the story because the official exchange rate is used only by the government and the well heeled while ordinary Nigerians are suffocating under a 37 per cent drop on the widely-used black market, which most have accepted as a better measure for the local currency.

“That makes it one of the world’s worst-performing currencies, after Ghana’s cedi, which is down nearly 55 per cent this year, and the Sri Lankan Rupee,” Bloomberg said.

Its peers, the report said, include Sierra Leone’s , which is down 36 per cent, and the Egyptian pound, which has lost 35 per cent, according to Bloomberg.

Africa’s largest economy operates a tightly…