Retail Management Software Solution for Nigerian SMEs Launched – THISDAYLIVE

Emma Okonji

NeuRMS, a new scalable management software solution for retail businesses, specifically developed for Nigerian business owners, has been launched.

Speaking at the launch event in Lagos recently, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of NeuRMS, Mr. Lanre Olaniyan, said the software solution was designed to address challenges faced in managing retail business in Nigeria, and to meet the growing needs of today’s customers in the digital era.

“NeuRMS is a software, developed to help Nigeria’s over 48 million Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) to retain the foreign exchange that they spend on purchasing foreign developed retail management applications. NeuRMS retail management software helps retail business owners drive more sales with business applications that include point of sale features, inventory management, retail customer relationship management, vendor management, business analytics, business reporting, employee data…