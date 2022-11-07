Sokoto’s Largest Political Ward Assures PDP Gubernatorial Candidate, Umar, of Victory – THISDAYLIVE

Sokoto State Peoples Democratic Party. Governorship Candidate, Mallam Saidu Umar FCNA (Mallam Ubandoma Sokoto) has received a massive endorsement from residents of the largest ward in Sokoto state, ‘Waziri B ward’.

A statement issued by Nafiu Muhammad Lema said Umar who was in the area on Sunday for a book launch organised by the Waziri B Youth Solidarity for Ubandoma/Sagir Door 2 Door Campaign, was received by cheering residents who trooped out enmasse as his motorcade drove along the precincts of Bazzah to the heart of the contiguous Gidadawa area.

Basking in the euphoria of the rousing welcome, Umar stated that he was not surprised by the spontaneous turnout of people, because historically Waziri B ward was well known to always identify with the good side of politics in the state.

He assured residents that Sokoto State under his watch if given the mandate, will consolidates on the gains of the present administration.

He reiterated…