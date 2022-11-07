The Set Up, Zenith Band Progress in Trophy Extra Special Band 3 – THISDAYLIVE

By Vanessa Obioha

The third season of the Trophy Extra Special Band show kicked off with 11 bands battling for the grand prize of 10 Million Naira and a brand-new set of musical instruments. In the first two episodes, guest judges, Yinka Davies and Illbliss joined Cobhams Asuquo and Made Kuti to vet the bands.

Episode three of the competition came with tension, suspense and drama, as the judges had the difficult task of eliminating some of the participating bands from the competition. The show kicked off with a continuation of the task set before the contestants — creating melodic, highlife versions of several Nigerian songs. For this episode, Asuquo, Kuti and guest judge, Illbliss were all keen on identifying bands that understood the assignment set before them, hoping to pick out the nitty-gritty elements that made a song truly highlife.

Berry Tunes opened this episode, with an upbeat and rhythmic highlife tempo of Banky W’s ‘Lagos Party’….