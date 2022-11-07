We are Not Out to Harvest Votes from PDP, Says Obi – THISDAYLIVE

*Says poverty in Noth unacceptable

*Insists on removal of fuel subsidy

*Alleges people in government involved in oil theft

By Emameh Gabriel in Abuja

Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi, Sunday dismissed speculations that he planned to leverage the OBIdient movement to harvest votes from his former party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

This is just as he said the level of poverty in the north was unacceptable giving the amount of arable lands for agriculture in the region.

He also said intelligence processing failure among security agencies in the country waa responsible for the spate of insecurity in the country.

Obi who made the assertions Sunday at the Arise TV Presidential Town Hall Series on Security and Economy held at Transcop Hilton, Abuja, said he would remove fuel subsidy if he elected president next year.

While responding to questions on security, economy and his intentions to leverage on the ongoing wave…