Again, Court Nullifies Zamfara PDP Governorship Primary  – THISDAYLIVE

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Federal High Court sitting in Gusau has again nullified the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship primary election that produced Dr Dauda Lawal-Dare as PDP governorship candidate in Zamfara State.

The presiding judge, Justice Aminu Bappa who delivered the judgement, said the PDP can not field a governorship candidate for the 2023 general election as the party violated section 82 of the 2010 Electoral Act.

This was the second time that the court will nullify the PDP governorship primary in Zamfara.

In September this year, the court nullified the election of Lawal-Dare following a suit filed before the court by Ibrahim Shehu and two other aspirants challenging the credibility of the primary.

The court ordered for a re-run election where Lawal-Dare also re-emerged as a winner but his opponent, Ibrahim Shehu went to court again to challenge the election.

Justice Bappa therefore ruled that the re- election…