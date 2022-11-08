ASUU Condemns Pro-rata Salary Payment by FG  – THISDAYLIVE

* Says lecturers not casual workers

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has condemned what it described as ‘pro-rata’ payment of salaries of its members by the federal government.

It alleged that arising from the suspension of its eight-month-old strike, government approved 18 days as the October 2022 salaries for university teachers.

The union also said the government’s so-called ‘pro-rata’ payment is not only an aberration, but a contravention of all known rules of engagement in any contract of employment for academics the world over.

President of the union, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, who stated this after a National Executive Council (NEC) meeting, which started on Monday and ended early Tuesday morning, said his members are not casual workers but intellectuals who cannot be paid on pro-rata basis.

The union leader was silent on whether they would embark on another strike, but appealed for the…