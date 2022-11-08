Buhari’s Administration Diversifying Economy from Over-dependence on Oil, Gas, Says Ngige – THISDAYLIVE

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Evelyn Ngige, has said that President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration is trying to diversify Nigeria economy from over-dependence on oil and gas.

Ngige stated this yesterday in Bauchi during the opening ceremony of the 14th meeting of the National Council on Industry, Trade and Investment (NCITI).

According to her, the meeting could not have come in a better time than now when all efforts are being made by the federal government to further fortify the economy by devising means to diversify it from its present overdependence on the oil and gas sector.

She said that the NCITI is the highest policy advisory body in the sector, under the Chairmanship of the Honourable Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, Ms. Mariam Katagum.

The permanent secretary explained that the main purpose of the council meeting was to…