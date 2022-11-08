Court Orders Remand of EFCC’s Boss at Kuje Correctional Centre  – THISDAYLIVE

Alex Enumah in Abuja

Justice Chizoba Oji of a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), in Maitama has ordered the remand of the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, at the Kuje Correctional Centre, Abuja following the disobedience of an earlier order of the court directed at the commission.

Delivering a ruling in an application brought by Air Vice Marshall (AVM) Rufus Ojuawo, Justice Oji held that the “Chairman Economic and Financial Crimes Commission is in contempt of the orders of this court made on November 21, 2018 directing the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Abuja to return to the applicant his Range Rover (Super charge) and the sum of N40,000,000.00 (Forty Million Naira)”.

In the ruling delivered on October 28, 2022, the court stated that the EFCC’s boss “should be committed to prison at Kuje Correctional Centre for his disobedience and continued disobedience of the said…