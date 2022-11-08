Economic or Political Expediency? – THISDAYLIVE

By December 15, 2022, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) will introduce the new redesigned Naira notes in denominations of 200, 500 and 1,000. Amidst speculations over what the real intent of Government is, there is the ongoing bickering between the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele and the Finance Minister, Zainab Ahmed. Dr Sam Amadi, Jide Ojo, Jefferson Uwoghiren and Emeka Ejikonye interrogate the issues surrounding the exercise, including its import and the cost of printing the new notes

Economic and Legal Issues on the Redesign of the Naira

Dr Sam Amadi and Victor Opatola

Background

Recently, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) issued a statement that it has concluded plans to redesign the Naira. The CBN Governor cited money hoarding, inflation, and counterfeiting as major reasons for its unusual decision. The CBN claims that about N2.73 trillion of the N3.23 trillion currency in circulation in Nigeria, is outside the bank vaults. This is about…