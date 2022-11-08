Elections May Not Hold in 242 Polling Units with 142,261 Registered Voters in 10 Katsina LGs, Says INEC – THISDAYLIVE

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Tuesday disclosed that 242 polling units with 142,261 registered voters in 10 Local Government Areas of Katsina State were under serious security threat.

The Commission’s Head of the Department of Electoral Operation in the state, Husseni Jaafar, who revealed this at a stakeholders meeting in Katsina, said the polling units may be affected in the forthcoming general elections.

He said: “We have 242 polling units in 10 security-prone local government areas of Katsina State with 142,261 registered voters. Before, there were 13 local government areas that were under security threat.

“But in an attempt to ensure that all elections are held in all polling units of the state, every month we sit with all the electoral officers of the LGAs after they have consultation with security officers and critical stakeholders in their respective local governments and discuss…