Much Ado About Chidoka’s Alleged Demonisation of Obi – THISDAYLIVE

David-Chyddy Eleke in this piece writes about allegation of former minister of Aviation, Osita Chidoka’s demonisation of his kinsman, Peter Obi, to help Atiku Abubakar win 2023 presidency.

Last week, news of allegations of sabotage by former aviation minister, Osita Chidoka against former Anambra State governor and Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi surfaced.

Chidoka had joined the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to the United States of America, alongside other members of their team, but during the period, Chidoka was said to have engaged in massive demarketing of Peter Obi before Atiku.

According to a write up that was hugely circulated on social media, in almost all the meetings held by the Atiku group in United States, Chidoka remained consistent in trying to demarket Obi.

The write up stated: “As far as we are concerned, Mr. Osita Chidoka is free to support any person. However, what…