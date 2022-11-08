NANTA Showcases Nigeria’s Tourism Potential in UK – THISDAYLIVE

The National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA) is showcasing Nigeria’s tourism potentials at this year’s World Travel Market (WTM) taking place in London, United Kingdom (UK).

President of NANTA, Susan Akporiaye, who leads the Nigerian tourism team, has promised to sustain the collaboration with the private sector which she maintained would add value to the socio-economic development of Nigeria.

According to Akporiaye, NANTA participation at the WTM has the support of National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) and Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC) in marketing Nigeria to the outside world.

She said: “Otunba Segun Runsewe remains our strategic and strong pillar, but for our own NAFEST coinciding with WTM dates, he would have led this campaign. All the same, NCAC gave NANTA support and cultural…