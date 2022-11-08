Nigeria Remain Important Market for NBA, Says NBA Chief  – THISDAYLIVE

NBA Deputy Commissioner and Chief Operating Officer, Mark Tatum has disclosed that Nigeria has been an important market for NBA for decades and will remain so.

Speaking at a media round table hosted by NBA Africa at the Wheatbaker in Lagos, Tatum said: “While we just opened an office here this year, Nigeria has been an important market for the NBA for decades, dating back to when Hall of Famers, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Oscar Robertson hosted basketball clinics here in 1971.

“You cannot overstate the incredible basketball talent from Nigeria and its impact on the league. From Hakeem Olajuwon, who was selected with the number one pick in the 1984 NBA Draft, to six Nigerian players on NBA rosters this season, to two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is of course of Nigerian descent,” Tatum noted.

“We opened an office in Lagos because we believe there is enormous opportunity ahead for the NBA in Nigeria and because the…