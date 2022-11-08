Umahi Presents N139bn Budget for 2023 – THISDAYLIVE

Benjamin Nworie in Abakaliki

Ebonyi State Governor, Mr. David Umahi, has presented the state’s 2023 budget estimate of NI39 billion to the Ebonyi State House of Assembly.

Tagged the Budget of Divine Mandate Consolidation and Continuity, Umahi said that his administration would implement 41.67 per cent while the next administration would implement 58.33 per cent of the budget.

He said: “The budget estimate is a total of One Hundred and Thirty-Nine Billion, Three Hundred and Ninety-Eight Thousand, Two Hundred and Eighty Thousand Six Hundred and Forty Naira, only (N139,398,280,640.00).

“This consist of a Recurrent Expenditure of N58,367,774,468.00 covering 41.87 per cent of the total budget.

“Personnel cost is Twenty-Six Billion, Eight Hundred, Ninety-Four Million, Three Hundred, Eighty-Four Thousand Four Hundred and Sixty-Eight Naira (N26,894,384,468.00) covering 19.29 per cent of the total budget.

“Overhead cost is Thirty-One…