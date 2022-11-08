Unease at N’Assembly Over Terror Threat – THISDAYLIVE

Udora Orizu writes that following recent advisory issued by United States government and some other countries asking their citizens to steer clear of Abuja, the National Assembly has tightened security around the complex

Following a recent travel advisory issued by the United States government and some other countries asking their citizens to steer clear of Abuja, the National Assembly has increased the security network around the complex and as well tasked the Armed Forces on proactive measures to neutralize the situation, so Nigerians can live peacefully.

Though, the Nigerian government has allayed fears over the safety of people living in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, however that didn’t stop the federal lawmakers from questioning heads of security agencies who came to defend their 2023 budget.

The National Security Council (NSC) had last week reassured Abuja residents of their safety, saying adequate security arrangements have been…