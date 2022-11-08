We No Longer Advise against Travel to Abuja, But Risks Remain – THISDAYLIVE

Adedayo Akinwale

The United Kingdom (UK) government has said that it no longer advised against all but essential travel to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and the city centre Abuja, but insisted that risks remain.

The UK through the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) made this known on travel advice notice updated on its website.

It advised against all travel to Borno, Yobe, Adamawa, Gombe, Kaduna, Katsina, Zamfara states and riverine areas of Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa Ibom and Cross River States.

The UK government however advised against all but essential travel to Bauchi, Kano, Jigawa, Niger, Sokoto, Rivers, Plateau, Taraba State and Kogi States.

It further warned against travel within 20km of the border with Niger in Kebbi State, Abia State and

non-riverine areas of Delta, and Bayelsa.

It said: “The FCDO no longer advises against all but essential travel to the Federal Capital Territory, including the city…