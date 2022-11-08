Wike’s Administration to Help Successor Achieve Momentum Performance- Information Comm – THISDAYLIVE

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

In less than seven months to exit office, the Rivers State government has assured the people of the state that the Governor Nyesom Wike’s administration will end strong and help the incoming administration benefit from the momentum of performance.

The state Commissioner for Information, Chris Finebone made this assertion yesterday, during his median briefing in Port Harcourt.

According to Finebone, the government will continue to award and executive developmental projects in the state until the final day in office, saying that the Wike’s administration is bound to serving Rivers people.

He said to demonstrate that the government of Wike, is committed to delivering the dividend of democracy to Rivers people, the governor last week approved a sum of 78 billion Naira for the payment of various ongoing and new landmark projects.

“It is important to remind us all that this government has a little less than 7…