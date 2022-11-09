Atiku’s Campaign Convoy Attacked in Maiduguri, APC, PDP Trade Blame – THISDAYLIVE

Michael Olugbode in Maiduguri

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) are trading blame over an attack on the campaign convoy of presidential candidate of the PDP, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, in Maiduguri.

The spokesman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP)’s Presidential Campaign Team, Dino Melaye alleged that at least 74 persons were hospitalised while several vehicles were vandalised as hoodlums attacked the attacked the campaig convoy of Atiku Wednesday.

Melaye, made the allegation during the party’s campaign rally in Maiduguri, accusing the All Progressives Congress (APC) of trying to stop PDP’s campaign in the state by deploying thugs to attack them.

He said: “They deployed their thugs to attack our convoys with stones, sticks, matchets as we left the Shehu’s Palace to come to the Ramat Square, all in an attempt to stop our rally.”

He lamented that the thugs were…