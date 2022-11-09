Catholic Priest, Eight Others Abducted in Fresh Attacks in Kaduna – THISDAYLIVE

John Shiklam in Kaduna

A Catholic priest, identified as Fr. Kunat, and eight others have been abducted in separate attacks on Idon, Kajuru Local Government Area and oil village, a suburb of the Kaduna metropolis located near the Kaduna refinery in Kaduna State.

Details about the abduction of Fr. Kunat was sketchy, however, it was learnt that the bandits invaded his residence in Idon at midnight last Monday and abducted him.

The attack on oil village was said to have occurred at about 7:45p.m. last Monday.

A resident of the area, who confirmed the incident in a telephone chat, said the bandits, numbering about 15, invaded the community around 7:45p.m. last Monday, as they sneaked into the community and surrounded the residence of a widow.

He said the widow, who had gone to buy something within the neighbourhood, noticed some strange movements as she returned home.

The criminals were said to have swooped in on her and her children as she entered…